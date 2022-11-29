US Markets

Aussie takes in stride slowing domestic inflation, bonds up

November 29, 2022 — 11:03 pm EST

By Stella Qiu

SYDNEY, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar held steady on Wednesday, taking in stride slowing inflation at home, while bonds jumped as investors priced in a likely lower peak in interest rates for the Reserve Bank of Australia.

Yet they also trimmed the expected peak for interest rates to around 3.6%, from 3.7% before the CPI release and as much as 4.20% last month. 0#RBAWATCH

Three-year bond futures YTTc1 climbed 6 ticks to 96.81.

Australian government bond yields eased. Yields on 10-year bonds AU10YT=RR fell 6 basis points to 3.570%, leaving the spread over the Treasuries at minus 16 basis points.

Yields on three-year bonds AU3YT=RR fell 6 bps to 3.176%.

"This will likely see the Board next week consider the possibility of pausing in December," said analysts at ANZ. "Given the natural pause in January when the Board doesn't meet, we expect another 25bp at next week's meeting."

The Aussie also failed to react much to the manufacturing data from China, which showed a contraction in factory activity deepened this month.

