Aussie takeover saga goes from epic to farce

Reuters Reuters

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - Takeover sagas can become epic battles. The two-year-long attempts to buy Australian share registry firm Link Administration, though, has turned into a farce. Canada’s Dye & Durham appeared to have won the prize in December for A$2.8 billion ($1.8 billion), fending off Carlyle and others. The two even managed to agree to a lower price as markets tanked, but a potential 350 million pound fine for one of Link’s UK subsidiaries appeared to kill off the deal. Now Dye & Durham is back with three different offers in rapid succession for just two of Link’s four main businesses.

At almost A$1.3 billion, the latest bid in theory looks promising. Link’s remaining businesses are worth almost A$700 million, using its current EV/EBITDA multiple and stripping out the debt. Add in its 43% stake in PEXA and it would seem like shareholders could crystallise A$3 billion in value, more than D&D put on the table last year.

But D&D’s offer explicitly excludes taking on any of Link’s A$1.1 billion of debt, meaning the rump company’s leverage would shoot up to almost 6 times trailing EBITDA. And it could still be on the hook for any UK fines. It’s just not worth the risk.(By Antony Currie)

Follow @Breakingviews on Twitter

Capital Calls - More concise insights on global finance:

Berkshire successor isn’t following Buffett’s lead

M6 sale flop requires Bertelsmann detour

Shocker Aussie hike sends global calming signal

Tesla greases supply-chain fears

India fintech clampdown helps Prosus out of a hole

(Editing by Robyn Mak and Thomas Shum)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.