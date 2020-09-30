Aussie Shares Set to Snap Three-Day Losing Streak; TSE Suspends Trading
The major Asia-Pacific stock indexes are trading higher in limited action on Thursday. Japanâs Tokyo Stock Exchange suspended trading on Thursday due to a technical issue, while many major markets âChina, Hong Kong, South Korea and Taiwan â closed for holidays. Australia and Singapore are open for trading.
In the cash market on Thursday, Australiaâs S&P/ASX 200 Index is trading 5907.80, up 91.90 or 1.58%.
âTechnical Glitchâ Shuts Down Tokyo Stock Exchange
Japan Exchange Group said in a Thursday press release that the Tokyo Stock Exchange is halting trading due to a âtechnical glitchâ in the âdistribution of market data.â No details were given on when trading could resume.
Singaporeâs Singtel Announces CEO Retirement
In a limited news day, shares of Singapore telecommunications firm Singtel rose about 1.4% in Thursday morning trade after the firm announced that its CEO is set to retire on January 1, 2021.
The companyâs board has chosen insider Yuen Kuan Moon, currently CEO of Singtelâs Singapore consumer business, as successor to Chua who will stay on as senior advisor to the Chairman to assist with the transition.
The appointment of Yuen, also Singtelâs chief digital officer, comes after the telecom giant in April won one of the licenses to build a 5G network in the country.
Chua, 62 joined the company 31 years ago and as its CEO, she led the international expansion of the business by acquiring Australiaâs Optus and a stake in Indiaâs Bharti Airtel, among other investments.
Japan Corporate Pessimism Eases from 11-Year Low
Japanese manufacturers were less pessimistic in July-September compared with the previous quarter when the coronavirus pandemic had pushed down business sentiment to an 11-year low, the Bank of Japanâs âtankanâ survey showed.
The headline index for big manufacturersâ sentiment improved to minus 27 in September versus minus 34 in June, which was the lowest level since June 2009, the closely watched survey showed on Thursday.
The result compared with economistsâ median estimate of minus 23 in a Reuters poll, and marked the first improvement in seven quarters.
Australia Shares Track Wall Street Higher
Australian shares rose on Thursday, following an upbeat session on Wall Street as talks progressed on a new coronavirus relief package, while easing restrictions in major Australian states also restored confidence in riskier assets.
In Australia, the state of Queensland said it would ease restrictions on some people entering from the countryâs most populous state, New South Wales, while case numbers in the coronavirus hotspot of Victoria remained steady.
Later in the day, Prime Minister Scott Morrison is set to announce grants worth A$1.3 billion ($930.93 million) to manufacturers, in an effort to revive an economy battered by the pandemic.economic calendar
This article was originally posted on FX Empire
More From FXEMPIRE:
- Silver Price Forecast â Silver Markets Drift Lower
- European Equities: A Month in Review â September 2020
- ConocoPhillips to Resume Share Buyback of $1 Billion in Q4 2020; Target Price $51
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.