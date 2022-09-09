Aussie Shares Jump as Fears Over Aggressive Policy Tightening Ease

FXEmpire.com -

The major Asia-Pacific stock markets closed higher on Friday as investors reacted to a plunge in U.S. Treasury yields the previous session and a drop in the U.S. Dollar. Rising risk sentiment on Wall Street also drove investors back into higher-risk equities. At the same time, investors were digesting Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s latest comments as he vowed to raise rates to tackle inflation “until the job is done.”

China’s Consumer Inflation Moderates

China’s consumer inflation came in at 2.5% in August, lower than the 2.7% recorded in July. According to HSBC, China’s latest inflation figures give the People’s Bank of China (PBOC) room to maintain its current monetary stance.

“The moderation in price pressures give the PBOC room to stay accommodative,” greater China economist Erin Xin said.

Additionally, given China’s weak growth outlook and the accommodative PBOC monetary policy stance versus the aggressive tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve, the Dollar/Yuan is expected to be well supported.

China Stocks Rise on Modest CPI Data, Stimulus Hopes

China stocks on Friday saw their biggest gain in a month, as modest inflation data and policy support hopes helped investors look past tightened COVID-19 measures.

China’s Shanghai Index settled at 3262.05, up 26.47 or +0.82%.

China-listed real estate developers surged 4.5%, while mainland developers traded in Hong Kong jumped 5.9%. Financial shares gained more than 2%, and healthcare firms rose 1.6%.

Japan’s Nikkei Ends Week on High in Hawkish Climate

Japanese stocks gained on Friday, building on a rally from the previous day, even as investors digested hawkish remarks from policymakers that firmly established views of aggressive rate hikes to tame inflation.

Japan’s Nikkei 225 Index settled at 28214.75, up 149.47 or +0.53%.

Every sector on the Nikkei rose overall. Healthcare was one of the best performing sectors, tracking a strong showing on Wall Street overnight.

Investors in Japan and on Wall Street shrugged off hawkish comments from Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who said on Thursday the U.S. central bank was “strongly committed” to controlling inflation. Japanese investors also downplayed the supersized rate hike by the European Central Bank (ECB) and its commitment to raise rates aggressively to fight inflation.

Miners Push Australian Shares to Close at One-Week High

Australian shares on Friday closed at their highest level in more than a week, as higher commodity prices lifted miners, and as fears about aggressive policy tightening eased.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index settled at 6894.20, up 45.5 or +0.66%. The benchmark index also posted its first weekly gain in three. The mining sub-index led the gains, climbing 3.6%, as iron ore prices rose to two-week highs.

The catalyst behind the overall rally was the prospect of lower interest rates. On Thursday, the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) signaled it was open to slowing the pace of rate hikes in the near-term. But uncertainty remained about how much further rates might have to rise to bring demand back into line with supply. For a look at all of today’s economic events, check out our economic calendar.



This article was originally posted on FX Empire

More From FXEMPIRE:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.