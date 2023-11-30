News & Insights

Oil
SAP

Aussie regulator to not oppose Coles' buy of Saputo milk processing plants

Credit: REUTERS/Loren Elliott

November 30, 2023 — 06:12 pm EST

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Adds details from ACCC statement, deal background

Dec 1 (Reuters) - Australia's competition watchdog on Friday said it will not oppose the proposed acquisition of two milk processing plants by retailer Coles Group COL.AX from local dairy processor Saputo.

Coles, the country's No. 2 grocer, had in April acquired two automated milk processing facilities from Saputo Dairy Australia for A$105 million ($69.34 million) in a move to expand its milk supply.

The Australian Competition & Consumer Commission (ACCC) said the acquisition is unlikely to result in a substantial reduction in competition after taking into consideration various concerns from different stakeholders.

"We explored the industry’s concerns very closely through discussions with farmers and their representative bodies, and conducted a detailed review of Saputo and Coles’ internal documents and their incentives,” said ACCC deputy chair Mick Keogh.

The ACCC also said that other companies including Lactalis and Bega Cheese in dairy markets would continue to be competitors for raw milk in central New South Wales irrespective of the proposed deal.

($1 = 1.5142 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Rishav.Chatterjee@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

OilUS MarketsMarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

SAP

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.