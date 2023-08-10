News & Insights

Aussie regulator takes pension fund Active Super to court over greenwashing claims

August 10, 2023 — 05:11 pm EDT

Written by Sameer Manekar for Reuters ->

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Australian securities regulator said on Friday it filed a lawsuit against a superannuation fund, Active Super, alleging misleading representation regarding its ethical, responsible, and environment-friendly investments.

