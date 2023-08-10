Aussie regulator takes pension fund Active Super to court over greenwashing claims

Aug 11 (Reuters) - Australian securities regulator said on Friday it filed a lawsuit against a superannuation fund, Active Super, alleging misleading representation regarding its ethical, responsible, and environment-friendly investments.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.