Aussie regulator removes Bendigo and Adelaide Bank's add-on liquidity requirement

Aug 9 (Reuters) - Australia's prudential regulator said on Wednesday Bendigo and Adelaide Bank BEN.AX no longer needs to keep an additional amount of cash reserve after the company took steps to rectify issues related to the regulator's liquidity requirements.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) in 2020 had taken action against the bank for breaching prudential standard on liquidity.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shilpi Majumdar)

