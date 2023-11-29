News & Insights

Aussie regulator permits energy participants to share information

November 29, 2023 — 06:55 pm EST

Written by Ayushman Ojha for Reuters ->

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Australia's competition watchdog on Thursday authorised the Australian Energy Market Operator and industry participants in the electricity market to share information such as the schedule of repairs, maintenance, renewals upgrades and new connections.

