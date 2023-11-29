Aussie regulator permits energy participants to share information

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Australia's competition watchdog on Thursday authorised the Australian Energy Market Operator and industry participants in the electricity market to share information such as the schedule of repairs, maintenance, renewals upgrades and new connections.

