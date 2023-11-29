Aussie regulator permits coordination between electricity participants

Adds details, ACCC comment and context on authorization in paragraphs 2-6

Nov 30 (Reuters) - Australia's competition watchdog on Thursday authorised the Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) and participants in the electricity market to share information such as the schedule of repairs, maintenance, renewals upgrades and new connections.

Last month, the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said it intended to deny authorization for industry participants to coordinate sharing information on concerns that it would breach the country's competition laws.

The country's top gas retailers - Origin Energy ORG.AX, AGL Energy AGL.AX and EnergyAustralia, owned by Hong Kong's CLP Holdings 0002.HK - are registered under the AEMO as participants in the national electricity market.

Origin, AGL and EnergyAustralia did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for a comment.

"The proposed coordination will increase the AEMO's ability to manage the scheduling of outages, providing greater security for the supply of electricity over the next two summer periods, which are forecast to be challenging," ACCC Deputy Chair Mick Keogh said.

ACCC also imposed a series of conditions on concerns that this kind of coordination and information sharing between electricity competitors can reduce competition in the supply of electricity and for the acquisition of maintenance services.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.