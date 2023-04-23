Aussie lithium shares jump on Chile nationalisation plan

MELBOURNE, April 24 (Reuters) - ASX-listed lithium stocks notched gains on Monday, led by Pilbara Minerals PLS.AX, on hopes they would benefit from higher demand for Australian stores of the white metal, after Chile unveiled plans to nationalise the industry there.

Shares in Pilbara Minerals jumped 6% to hit a six-and-a-half week high, while Liontown Resources LTR.AX, Core Lithium CXO.AX and IGO Ltd IGO.AX also delivered gains.

Last Thursday, Chile's President Gabriel Boric announced a move that would see the world's second-largest lithium producer shift to a model in which the state holds a controlling interest in all projects through a public company that would partner with mining firms.

Australia supplies just under half of the world's lithium and is a significant producer of copper, nickel and rare earths - materials that are critical for the global energy transition.

"Chile's decision could slow down investment into the country, which is probably slightly positive for the lithium world, and it may force the majors to pour in more investment dollars outside of Chile," said Glyn Lawcock, head of resources at Sydney investment bank Barrenjoey.

"It probably makes Australian rock more valuable, because you are in a much more stable regulatory environment compared to Chile. Sure, there might be small increases in royalties payments from time to time but we don't generally nationalise assets."

Bucking the regional trend were ASX-listed miners with projects in South America's lithium triangle which spans Chile, Argentina and Bolivia, on concerns other governments in that region may look to follow Chile's lead.

Shares in Allkem Ltd AKE.AX, operates the Olaroz mine in Argentina, dipped 0.5%.

Lithium Power International LPI.AX, whose Maricunga brine project is Chile's largest permitted, pre-constructed project, welcomed the new policy which it said was widely consulted on and would "positively transform" Chile's lithium industry. Its shares fell 2.3%.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru and Melanie Burton in Melbourne; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)

