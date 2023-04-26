Aussie lithium group Vulcan teams up with Nobian for Germany project funding

April 27 (Reuters) - Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd VUL.AX on Thursday said it teamed up with European essential chemicals producer Nobian GmbH to establish a joint venture and fund the Australian lithium group's central lithium plant (CLP) in Germany.

Nobian will contribute 161 million euros ($177.76 million) in cash as equity to fund capital expenses of the CLP, and buy 50% in a special purpose entity, which would include the CLP, Vulcan said.

($1 = 0.9057 euros)

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.