Aussie lithium group Vulcan teams up with Nobian for Germany project funding

April 26, 2023 — 06:47 pm EDT

April 27 (Reuters) - Vulcan Energy Resources Ltd VUL.AX on Thursday said it teamed up with European essential chemicals producer Nobian GmbH to establish a joint venture and fund the Australian lithium group's central lithium plant (CLP) in Germany.

Nobian will contribute 161 million euros ($177.76 million) in cash as equity to fund capital expenses of the CLP, and buy 50% in a special purpose entity, which would include the CLP, Vulcan said.

($1 = 0.9057 euros)

