Aussie health insurers NIB, Medibank defer premium rise as claims remain subdued

Adds NIB Holdings, detail on premium rise deferral

Feb 7 (Reuters) - Australian health insurers Medibank Private Ltd MPL.AX and NIB Holdings NHF.AX on Tuesday postponed their respective health insurance annual premium increases as claims continue to remain below expected levels.

The country's biggest health insurer Medibank deferred its 2.96% premium increase by a couple of months to June 1, while NIB's 2.72% premium rise was pushed to Sept. 1.

Medibank, which fell victim to a cyber attack in 2022, said it would return an additional A$59 million ($40.60 million) in COVID-19 permanent net claims savings to customers.

"While public health measures implemented during COVID-19 have eased, claims still remain below expected levels which is why we are continuing to return savings to our customers," said Milosh Milisavljevic, Medibank's customer portfolios group executive.

($1 = 1.4531 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

