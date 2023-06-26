News & Insights

Aussie health insurer NIB defers premium hike yet again

June 26, 2023 — 07:24 pm EDT

Written by Harish Sridharan for Reuters ->

June 27 (Reuters) - Australia's NIB Holdings Ltd NHF.AX postponed its annual health insurance premium hike yet again, the insurer said on Tuesday, as claims continued to languish in the aftermath of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The 2.72% premium increase will now come into effect on October 1, 2023, NIB said.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Shweta Agarwal)

Reuters
