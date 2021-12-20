Aussie fund manager sails way off course

Reuters Reuters

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - Magellan Financial is getting a hard lesson in concentration risk. Shares in the erstwhile investment-management darling plummeted more than a third on Monday, wiping out $A1.8 billion ($1.3 billion) in value, after UK wealth manager St. James’s Place, its biggest client, pulled its money https://magellanam.factsetdigitalsolutions.com/news/pdf?i=41a855e6da4144ed and sent it to State Street Global Advisors. Worth some A$18 billion, per estimates by investment bank Jarden, the mandate represents roughly 15% of Magellan’s assets under management and a quarter of its institutional funds.

It also accounts for 12% of revenue, which on the face of it makes the share-price price drop look overdone. But SJP is moving its money after Magellan’s Global Fund underperformed the MSCI World index by 14.5% over a 12-month period. Earlier this month the Australian company, which owns 40% of one-year-old local investment bank upstart Barrenjoey, also suddenly parted ways https://magellanam.factsetdigitalsolutions.com/news/pdf?i=6b416c99cf0de6d8 with its chief executive of seven years, Brett Cairns.

Shareholders are betting that this ship will be stuck on turbulent seas for some time. (By Antony Currie)

