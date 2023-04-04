Aussie fund manager Magellan sinks to bottom of ASX 200 on consistent outflows

April 5 (Reuters) - Australia's Magellan Financial Group MFG.AX lost up to 8.5% on Wednesday, plunging to the bottom of the benchmark index as relentless institutional outflows and drop in assets managed in global and domestic equities hurt the fund manager.

Magellan shares declined to A$7.90, their worst intraday drop since Jan. 6 and lowest level since March 24, making it the worst loser in the ASX 200 benchmark index .AXJO, which was ticking lower as at 0204 GMT. .AX

As at March-end, Magellan managed A$43.2 billion ($29.18 billion) worth of funds, lower than the A$45.3 billion it had at the end of 2022, and significantly below the A$70.0 billion it managed at March-end last year.

Total funds managed under Australian equities dropped to A$6.0 billion as at March-end from A$9.0 billion a month ago, and lower than A$9.9 billion a year ago. Under global equities, Magellan's funds managed dropped more than 47% from a year ago to A$20.7 billion.

Magellan experienced net institutional outflows of A$3.4 billion in March, taking the third-quarter total institutional outflows to A$3.9 billion.

($1 = 1.4806 Australian dollars)

