Aussie fuel retailer Ampol eyes record annual earnings

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

January 17, 2024 — 04:25 pm EST

Written by Aaditya Govind Rao and Roshan Thomas for Reuters ->

Jan 18 (Reuters) - Australian fuel retailer Ampol ALD.AX on Thursday said it expects full-year earnings to be slightly higher than a year ago, citing improved performance of its non-refining divisions.

The unaudited replacement cost operating profit (RCOP) earnings before interest and tax for the year ended Dec. 31 is estimated to be slightly ahead of record results in 2022, Ampol said.

"Growth in earnings from non-refining divisions offset a reduction in refinery earnings from the historically high levels in the prior year," the company added.

Non-refining earnings included a prolonged robust performance in the Australian convenience retail business, along with strength in its New Zealand-based arm, Z Energy.

The fuel refiner also reported a 10.5% drop in margins at its Lytton Refinery in the fourth quarter, citing higher crude premiums and reduced product crack.

The company recorded a refinery margin of $10.52 per barrel in the three months, down from $11.76 a barrel a year ago.

