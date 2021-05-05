Aussie dollar falls after China says to end 'strategic economic dialogue' with Australia

SYDNEY, May 6 (Reuters) - The Australian dollar AUD=D3 fell sharply after China's state planner said it would suspend indefinitely all activities under the China-Australia strategic economic dialogue mechanism.

Sino-Australia trade relations have deteriorated in recent months with China restricting or banning imports of Aussie goods including lobsters, wines, beef and coal.

The Aussie was last down 0.5% at $0.7706 from Wednesday's $0.7747.

