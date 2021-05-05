Aussie dollar falls after China says to end 'strategic economic dialogue' with Australia

The Australian dollar fell sharply after China's state planner said it would suspend indefinitely all activities under the China-Australia strategic economic dialogue mechanism. [nB9N2LR01F]

Sino-Australia trade relations have deteriorated in recent months with China restricting or banning imports of Aussie goods including lobsters, wines, beef and coal.

The Aussie was last down 0.5% at $0.7706 from Wednesday's $0.7747.

