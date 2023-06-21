Aussie discretionary retailers fall as UBS warns of lower spending, cuts ratings

June 21 (Reuters) - Shares of Australian discretionary retail firms declined on Wednesday after investment bank UBS forecast a significant slowdown in consumer spending in fiscal 2024 due to a higher cost of living amid slowing global growth.

UBS lowered ratings on footwear retailer Accent Group AX1.AX, Smiggle stationery brand-owner Premier Investments PMV.AX and Super Retail Group SUL.AX to "sell" from "neutral". Their shares are down between 2.7% and 5.6%.

UBS also lowered its earnings estimates across discretionary retailers including home products and electronics retailer JB Hi-Fi JBH.AX, whose shares are down 2.4%.

A survey of nearly 1,000 Australian adults between May 16 and June 1 found consumers likely to be more reluctant to spend on leisure, eating out, and recreational activities over the next year as household savings decline and inflation continues to bite.

"Cost of living is increasing for all income earners but more for low and middle income earners, with utilities, petrol and rent increasing most," UBS analysts said.

"Consumer spending expectations for the next 12 months are elevated yet converging across income groups, with spend on entertainment, food out of home and recreation to fall most."

Australia's central bank in June raised interest rates by a quarter-point to an 11-year high.

However, it considered leaving rates unchanged given consumer spending is slowing, but felt the risks to inflation had shifted to the upside.

UBS said that the spending slowdown started early this year when Australia's biggest electronics retailer Harvey Norman HVN.AXposted a 15% drop in first-half profit as consumers continued to tighten household budgets.

The slowdown has now broadened, analysts said, as apparent in fashion retailer Universal Store Holdings' UNI.AX recent update, which showed that trading conditions have tightened.

Shares of Harvey Norman and Universal Store fell 2% and 2.4%, respectively, on Wednesday.

UBS' latest price targets and ratings for discretionary retailers:

Rating

Price Target

Harvey Norman

Sell

A$3.10

JB Hi-Fi

Neutral

A$45.00

Premier Investments

Sell

A$20.00

Super Retail

Sell

A$10.00

Accent Group

Sell

A$1.60

Universal Store Holdings

Buy

A$3.30

