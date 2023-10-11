Aussie competition watchdog to deny coordination between electricity participants

Adds further details on possible breach in paragraphs 2-4

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Australia's competition watchdog said on Thursday it intended to deny authorization for industry participants in the national electricity market to coordinate information sharing, on concerns it would breach the country's competition laws.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) is proposing a draft determination against allowing the sharing of information between Australian Energy Market Operator (AEMO) and industry participants, such as schedule of repairs, maintenance, renewals upgrades and new connections.

The regulator was not satisfied the proposed coordination was likely to result in public benefits that would outweigh likely harm to competition, ACCC Acting Chair Mick Keogh said.

"While there are challenges arising from the transition towards renewable electricity, currently we do not consider that the proposed coordination would significantly increase AEMO's ability to manage the scheduling of outages," Keogh added.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

