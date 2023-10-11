News & Insights

Aussie competition watchdog to deny coordination between electricity participants

October 11, 2023 — 09:48 pm EDT

Written by Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

Oct 12 (Reuters) - Australia's competition watchdog said on Thursday it intended to deny authorization for electricity industry participants in the national electricity market to coordinate the scheduling of repairs, maintenance and associated information sharing.

