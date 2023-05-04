Aussie competition watchdog rejects Virgin Australia-Alliance Aviation charter deal

May 5 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator said on Friday it has rejected an application by Virgin Australia and Alliance Aviation Services AQZ.AX to reauthorise their agreement to jointly provide fly-in fly-out services to their corporate clients.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Sameer.Manekar@thomsonreuters.com; Twitter: https://twitter.com/sameer_manekar))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.