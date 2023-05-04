Aussie competition watchdog rejects Virgin Australia-Alliance Aviation charter deal

News & Insights

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

May 04, 2023

May 5 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator said on Friday it has rejected an application by Virgin Australia and Alliance Aviation Services AQZ.AX to reauthorise their agreement to jointly provide fly-in fly-out services to their corporate clients.

