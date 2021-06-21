Aussie-China spat spotlights WTO limits

Reuters Reuters

HONG KONG (Reuters Breakingviews) - The Australian government is finally taking China to the World Trade Organization https://www.reuters.com/world/china/australia-taking-china-wto-over-wine-tariffs-enables-negotiations-2021-06-20 over Beijing’s triple-digit duties on wine exports. At issue are politics: the Chinese embassy Down Under recently leaked a list of 14 grievances https://www.smh.com.au/world/asia/if-you-make-china-the-enemy-china-will-be-the-enemy-beijing-s-fresh-threat-to-australia-20201118-p56fqs.html, none of which had anything to do with trade, much less trade in wine. Moreover, Canberra’s call for an international inquiry into the origins of the coronavirus and other actions have resulted in trade barriers against a wide swathe of Aussie products.

Beijing has a track record of weaponising commerce. Its attacks on South Korean brands following Seoul’s placement of a U.S. missile defence system gave a brutal preview of its firepower in 2017. In addition to duties, China has nearly 3,000 non-tariff barriers in place, more than the entire European Union.

The WTO has been much diminished by President Xi Jinping, who has upheld its brand but crippled its utility. It is unlikely a ruling in Australia’s favour will come quickly or make an economic difference if it does. But it would embarrass China, and that might be the point. (By Pete Sweeney)

