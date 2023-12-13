News & Insights

Aussie casino operator Crown confirms launching internal probe into CEO

Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

December 13, 2023 — 01:58 am EST

Written by Rishav Chatterjee for Reuters ->

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Blackstone-owned BX.N Australian casino operator Crown Resorts on Wednesday confirmed it had begun an internal probe into CEO Ciaran Carruthers, who allegedly overruled the casino's own security officers over banning intoxicated customers.

