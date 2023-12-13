Aussie casino operator Crown confirms launching internal probe into CEO

Dec 13 (Reuters) - Blackstone-owned BX.N Australian casino operator Crown Resorts on Wednesday confirmed it had begun an internal probe into CEO Ciaran Carruthers, who allegedly overruled the casino's own security officers over banning intoxicated customers.

(Reporting by Rishav Chatterjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

