Aussie Broadband Settles Dispute with Superloop

Aussie Broadband Ltd. (AU:ABB) has released an update.

Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:

Aussie Broadband Ltd. has resolved its legal dispute with Superloop Limited after initially challenging a directive to reduce its shareholding from 19.9% to below 12%. The proceedings have been dismissed by mutual agreement, with Aussie Broadband making a contribution to Superloop’s legal costs. This resolution marks a significant step in the corporate relationship between the two companies.

For further insights into AU:ABB stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.