Aussie Broadband Settles Dispute with Superloop

November 20, 2024 — 06:09 pm EST

Aussie Broadband Ltd. (AU:ABB) has released an update.

Aussie Broadband Ltd. has resolved its legal dispute with Superloop Limited after initially challenging a directive to reduce its shareholding from 19.9% to below 12%. The proceedings have been dismissed by mutual agreement, with Aussie Broadband making a contribution to Superloop’s legal costs. This resolution marks a significant step in the corporate relationship between the two companies.

