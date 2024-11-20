Aussie Broadband Settles Dispute with Superloop

Aussie Broadband Ltd. (AU:ABB) has released an update.
Aussie Broadband Ltd. has resolved its legal dispute with Superloop Limited after initially challenging a directive to reduce its shareholding from 19.9% to below 12%. The proceedings have been dismissed by mutual agreement, with Aussie Broadband making a contribution to Superloop’s legal costs. This resolution marks a significant step in the corporate relationship between the two companies.
