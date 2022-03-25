Aussie border crisis sparks useful diversification

Reuters Reuters

MELBOURNE (Reuters Breakingviews) - Australia’s decision to keep its borders sealed for much of the first two years of the pandemic warped parts of its economy. It also led to a funding crisis for venture capital firm Uniseed, whose owners include the universities of Melbourne, Queensland, Sydney and New South Wales, as well as a government agency.

First, the universities’ fee pools suffered as border restrictions meant foreign students could not physically enrol. Second, applicants for the country’s separate so-called Significant Investor visa scheme dried up. To get one of these, hopefuls invest up to A$5 million ($3.7 million), and Uniseed is often a beneficiary as one of the companies folks can pump money into.

Cue UniSuper https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.unisuper.com.au%2Fnews-and-insights%2Finvesting-in-future-shaping-research-and-technology&data=04%7C01%7CThomas.Shum%40thomsonreuters.com%7C589a8712bee3487767a908da0e1920ed%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637837798337156475%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000&sdata=1%2FwhDa9dMi5rNRo6FiJUuOQwWJtmEDSbiH51xTdCPKA%3D&reserved=0. It’s one of the country’s largest pension funds, catering especially to university employees. Its A$75 million investment on Thursday into Uniseed will give it access to start-up companies’ later funding rounds, where it can put significantly larger amounts of capital to work as it, like https://nam02.safelinks.protection.outlook.com/?url=https%3A%2F%2Fwww.breakingviews.com%2Fconsidered-view%2Fthe-aussies-are-coming-the-aussies-are-coming%2F&data=04%7C01%7CThomas.Shum%40thomsonreuters.com%7C589a8712bee3487767a908da0e1920ed%7C62ccb8646a1a4b5d8e1c397dec1a8258%7C0%7C0%7C637837798337156475%7CUnknown%7CTWFpbGZsb3d8eyJWIjoiMC4wLjAwMDAiLCJQIjoiV2luMzIiLCJBTiI6Ik1haWwiLCJXVCI6Mn0%3D%7C3000&sdata=iddZnYzeM5rVfKjsxZb29IYh%2BIkfGvZAtKuzglGLIVs%3D&reserved=0 peers, seeks to diversify its assets. That's making the most of crisis. (By Antony Currie)

