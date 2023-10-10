News & Insights

Aussie billionaire raises stake again in Liontown Resources to 18.4%

October 10, 2023 — 05:49 am EDT

Oct 10 (Reuters) - Australian billionaire Gina Rineheart on Tuesday increased her stake in lithium producer Liontown Resources LTR.AX, giving her enough potential to stop the company's takeover by U.S. miner Albemarle ALB.N for $4.3 billion.

Australia's richest person raised her stake to 18.4% from 16.7%, her company Hancock Prospecting said in a regulatory filing.

