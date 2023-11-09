News & Insights

Aussie 'big four' banks hike home loan rates after RBA decision

November 09, 2023 — 12:21 am EST

Written by Rishav Chatterjee and Upasana Singh for Reuters ->

Nov 9 (Reuters) - Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX, the country's largest lender, on Thursday joined the other three big banks in raising its standard variable home loan rate by 25 basis points after the central bank hiked its interest rate earlier this week.

The National Australia Bank NAB.AX, ANZ Group Holdings ANZ.AX and Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX, the other three of Australia's "big four", had hiked their home loan rates on Wednesday by 0.25%.

On Tuesday, the Reserve Bank of Australia raised its cash rate by 25 bps to 4.35%, ending four months of steady policy, saying that recent data suggested there was a risk of inflation remaining higher for longer.

The rate hike by the National Australia Bank NAB.AX and ANZ Group Holdings ANZ.AX would be effective from Nov. 17, while Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX would raise rates from Nov. 21, the lenders said in separate statements on Wednesday.

CBA said its home loan variable rate change would be effective from Nov. 17.

