AusQuest Limited Issues Significant Unquoted Securities

AusQuest Limited has announced the issuance of over 114 million unquoted equity securities as part of a previously disclosed transaction. This move, involving options expiring in November 2027, reflects the company’s ongoing strategic financial maneuvers. Investors will be keen to see how this influences AusQuest’s market position.

