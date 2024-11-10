AusQuest Limited Expands Securities on ASX

AusQuest Limited (AU:AQD) has released an update.

AusQuest Limited has announced the quotation of 228,785,477 fully paid ordinary securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX). This move is part of previously announced transactions and signifies a significant step in the company’s trading activities. Investors may find this expansion in securities an interesting development in AusQuest’s market strategy.

