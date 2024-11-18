News & Insights

AusQuest Limited: Director’s Shareholding Increases

November 18, 2024 — 03:05 am EST

AusQuest Limited (AU:AQD) has released an update.

AusQuest Limited has reported a change in Director Graeme Drew’s indirect interest, with an acquisition of over 7.7 million fully paid ordinary shares and nearly 3.9 million unlisted options following the company’s Rights Offer. This adjustment reflects Drew’s increased involvement and potential influence within the company, making it a point of interest for investors observing corporate governance and insider activities.

