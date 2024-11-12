AusQuest Limited Announces New Exploration Ventures

AusQuest Limited (AU:AQD) has released an update.

AusQuest Limited has identified new exploration opportunities with promising magnetite potential at Coober Pedy and multiple drill targets at Balladonia. The company is gearing up for imminent drilling at the Cangallo Porphyry Cu Prospect in Peru, with further permits expected in early 2025. These developments could spark interest among investors looking for growth in the mining sector.

