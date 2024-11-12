News & Insights

Stocks

AusQuest Limited AGM Results Signal Strong Shareholder Support

November 12, 2024 — 10:37 pm EST

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

AusQuest Limited (AU:AQD) has released an update.

AusQuest Limited’s Annual General Meeting saw the successful passage of all resolutions, including the re-election of Director Greg Hancock and the approval to issue 20 million unlisted options to Euroz Hartleys Ltd. The company also secured approval for a 10% Placement Facility, highlighting strong shareholder support. These developments could potentially influence investor interest and confidence in AusQuest’s strategic direction.

For further insights into AU:AQD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Trending Articles

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.