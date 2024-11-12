AusQuest Limited AGM Results Signal Strong Shareholder Support

AusQuest Limited (AU:AQD) has released an update.

AusQuest Limited’s Annual General Meeting saw the successful passage of all resolutions, including the re-election of Director Greg Hancock and the approval to issue 20 million unlisted options to Euroz Hartleys Ltd. The company also secured approval for a 10% Placement Facility, highlighting strong shareholder support. These developments could potentially influence investor interest and confidence in AusQuest’s strategic direction.

