AusQuest Launches Copper Drilling Project in Peru

AusQuest Limited (AU:AQD) has released an update.

AusQuest Limited has initiated drilling activities at a promising new copper-gold target in the Cerro de Fierro project, southern Peru, following positive historical drill results. The Reverse Circulation drilling aims to extend known mineralization, with assay results anticipated within the next month. Investors are encouraged to visit the company’s interactive Investor Hub for detailed updates and video briefings.

For further insights into AU:AQD stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.