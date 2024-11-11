News & Insights

AusQuest Identifies Promising Drill Targets at Balladonia

November 11, 2024 — 05:47 pm EST

AusQuest Limited (AU:AQD) has released an update.

AusQuest Limited has identified strong bedrock conductors at seven high-priority targets at its Balladonia Project in Western Australia, paving the way for a drilling program planned for early 2025. The findings, suggesting potential massive sulphide mineralisation, are part of an exploration effort funded under a Strategic Alliance Agreement. These promising results could lead to a significant base metal discovery, enhancing the prospectivity of the region.

