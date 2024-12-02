News & Insights

Ausmon Resources Updates Shareholder Stake Details

December 02, 2024 — 04:00 am EST

Ausmon Resources Limited (AU:AOA) has released an update.

Ausmon Resources Limited has corrected a previous notice regarding a change in the interest of substantial shareholder Boris Patkin. Patkin’s voting power increased to 6.56% with the acquisition of shares through director’s fees and EIP shares, enhancing his stake in the company. This adjustment highlights active participation and strategic shareholding changes in the company.

