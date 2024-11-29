Ausmon Resources to List Over 30 Million New Securities

Ausmon Resources Limited (AU:AOA) has released an update.

Ausmon Resources Limited has announced the upcoming quotation of 30,727,966 ordinary fully paid securities on the ASX, slated for November 29, 2024. This move is part of previously disclosed transactions, showcasing the company’s ongoing strategic financial maneuvers. Investors interested in Ausmon Resources should keep an eye on this development for potential opportunities.

