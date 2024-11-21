Ausmon Resources Issues 7.5 Million Unquoted Shares

Ausmon Resources Limited (AU:AOA) has released an update.

Ausmon Resources Limited has announced the issuance of 7.5 million unquoted ordinary shares as part of a previously disclosed transaction. This move is part of the company’s ongoing strategic initiatives to strengthen its financial position. Investors interested in resource sector stocks should keep an eye on Ausmon’s latest developments.

