Ausmon Resources Issues 18 Million Unquoted Securities

Ausmon Resources Limited announced the issuance of 18 million unquoted securities, marking a significant move in their financial strategy as they continue to expand their operations. These securities are not intended to be listed on the ASX, aligning with the company’s previous market announcements.

