Ausmon Resources Director Increases Shareholdings

Ausmon Resources Limited (AU:AOA) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Ausmon Resources Limited has reported a significant change in Director Boris Patkin’s interests, with an increase in fully paid ordinary shares. Patkin acquired 18,480,000 shares, including 6,000,000 restricted shares, following approvals at a recent General Meeting. This move reflects strategic decisions under the company’s Employee Incentive Plan and as compensation for Director’s fees.
For further insights into AU:AOA stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘Time to Jump Ship,’ Says Investor About MicroStrategy Stock
- Nvidia and Microsoft: Why This Top Investment Firm Decided to Dump Shares
- Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) Departs Philadelphia Sports Arena
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.