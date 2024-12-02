Ausmon Resources Director Increases Shareholdings

Ausmon Resources Limited (AU:AOA) has released an update.

Ausmon Resources Limited has reported a significant change in Director Boris Patkin’s interests, with an increase in fully paid ordinary shares. Patkin acquired 18,480,000 shares, including 6,000,000 restricted shares, following approvals at a recent General Meeting. This move reflects strategic decisions under the company’s Employee Incentive Plan and as compensation for Director’s fees.

