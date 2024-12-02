Ausmon Resources: Boris Patkin Boosts Stake in Strategic Move

Ausmon Resources Limited (AU:AOA) has released an update.

Boris Patkin, a substantial holder in Ausmon Resources Limited, has increased his voting power from 5.52% to 6.56% following recent acquisitions, including shares granted at the company’s AGM. This change highlights a strategic move by Patkin, reflecting confidence and potentially influencing future company directions, catching the eye of stock market enthusiasts.

