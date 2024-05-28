News & Insights

Ausmon Resources Begins Drilling for Cobalt

May 28, 2024 — 07:28 pm EDT

Ausmon Resources Limited (AU:AOA) has released an update.

Ausmon Resources Limited has initiated a two-hole Reverse Circulation (RC) drilling program at the East Borehole Prospect, in the Enmore EL 9220 area near Broken Hill, NSW, to investigate IP chargeability anomalies. These anomalies were identified following an IP survey, and the location is cleared for drilling after an environmental survey confirmed no significant impacts. This exploration aims to assess the prospect’s potential for cobalt and base metal resources.

