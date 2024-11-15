Ausgold Limited Welcomes New Director, Paul Weedon

Ausgold Limited (AU:AUC) has released an update.

Ausgold Limited has announced the appointment of Paul Weedon as a director, effective November 8, 2024. Weedon currently holds no securities in the company, highlighting his role as a neutral party in the management team. This strategic move could signal new directions for the company’s future operations.

