Ausgold Limited Updates on Resources and Governance

November 08, 2024 — 03:34 am EST

Ausgold Limited (AU:AUC) has released an update.

Ausgold Limited has released an addendum to its 2024 Annual Report, highlighting its adherence to robust internal controls and governance in reporting Mineral Resources and Ore Reserves. The company’s estimates are backed by competent professionals ensuring accuracy and compliance with the JORC Code. Shareholders were informed about unquoted options and performance rights, with no market buy-back activities during the reported period.

