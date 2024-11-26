News & Insights

Ausgold Limited Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

November 26, 2024 — 04:17 am EST

Ausgold Limited (AU:AUC) has released an update.

Ausgold Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting were successfully passed with strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors and the approval of the company’s remuneration report and employee incentive scheme. These outcomes demonstrate confidence in Ausgold’s strategic direction and management team.

