Ausgold Limited Secures Shareholder Approval at AGM

Ausgold Limited announced that all resolutions proposed at its Annual General Meeting were successfully passed with strong shareholder support. Key resolutions included the re-election of directors and the approval of the company’s remuneration report and employee incentive scheme. These outcomes demonstrate confidence in Ausgold’s strategic direction and management team.

