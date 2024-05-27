Ausgold Limited Issues New Unquoted Securities

Ausgold Limited (AU:AUC) has released an update.

Ausgold Limited has announced the issue, conversion, or payment up of unquoted equity securities, as detailed in its latest Appendix 3G filing with the ASX. These securities are not intended for quotation on the exchange and are part of a transaction previously disclosed in an Appendix 3B. The update, dated May 27, 2024, reinforces Ausgold’s ongoing financial activities.

