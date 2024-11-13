Ausgold Limited Announces Director Departure and Share Interests

Ausgold Limited (AU:AUC) has released an update.
Ausgold Limited has announced that Matthew Greentree has ceased his role as director, leaving behind a notable interest in 2.6 million ordinary shares through M&J Greentree Nominees Pty Ltd. This transition marks a significant change in the company’s board, potentially impacting investor perspectives on the company’s future direction.
