Ausgold Limited Announces Director Departure and Share Interests

Ausgold Limited has announced that Matthew Greentree has ceased his role as director, leaving behind a notable interest in 2.6 million ordinary shares through M&J Greentree Nominees Pty Ltd. This transition marks a significant change in the company’s board, potentially impacting investor perspectives on the company’s future direction.

