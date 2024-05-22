News & Insights

Ausgold Explores New Gold Prospects Near Katanning

May 22, 2024 — 09:08 pm EDT

Ausgold Limited (AU:AUC) has released an update.

Ausgold Limited has initiated a 1,100m Reverse Circulation drilling program at the Stanley Trend, aimed at uncovering high-grade gold near the surface at the Duggan and Nanicup Bridge prospects. These sites are being explored as potential satellite deposits to augment the 3Moz Katanning Gold Project in Western Australia. The company’s extensive land holdings span over 5,500km2, presenting significant opportunity for resource expansion within the region.

