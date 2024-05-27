Ausgold Boosts Funding for Major Gold Project

Ausgold Limited (AU:AUC) has released an update.

Ausgold Limited has issued A$3 million in unsecured loan notes and nearly 100 million warrants to fund the completion of the Definitive Feasibility Study (DFS) and to explore new targets at their flagship Katanning Gold Project. The warrants, exercisable at $0.03 each until 2027, will support Ausgold in developing what is anticipated to be one of Australia’s largest new open cut gold projects. Additionally, this financial move will enable significant exploration initiatives within the broader Katanning region.

