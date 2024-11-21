News & Insights

Aurumin Ltd. Reshuffles Leadership Amidst Strategic Expansion

November 21, 2024 — 07:27 pm EST

Aurumin Ltd. (AU:AUN) has released an update.

Aurumin Ltd. has announced significant changes in its leadership team, with Daniel Raihani stepping in as Managing Director after the resignation of Brad Valiukas. The company has also appointed John Ingram and Ben Broom as Non-Executive Directors, aiming to enhance shareholder value through strategic exploration in the promising Sandstone region of Western Australia. Aurumin remains committed to expanding its mineral projects and pursuing new opportunities to boost its gold mining operations.

