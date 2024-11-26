News & Insights

Aurumin Ltd. Reports Successful AGM Resolutions

November 26, 2024 — 03:09 am EST

Aurumin Ltd. (AU:AUN) has released an update.

Aurumin Ltd. announced the successful passage of all resolutions, including a special resolution, at its Annual General Meeting, with two resolutions withdrawn prior to the meeting. Key resolutions included the re-election of director Piers Lewis and the ratification of prior share issues, reflecting strong shareholder support. This update indicates a positive outlook for the company’s governance and strategic initiatives.

