Aurumin Ltd. Reports Successful AGM Resolutions

Aurumin Ltd. announced the successful passage of all resolutions, including a special resolution, at its Annual General Meeting, with two resolutions withdrawn prior to the meeting. Key resolutions included the re-election of director Piers Lewis and the ratification of prior share issues, reflecting strong shareholder support. This update indicates a positive outlook for the company’s governance and strategic initiatives.

